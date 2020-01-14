News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda investigation launched as human remains found in bag in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 06:42 AM

Human body parts have been found in a bag in north Dublin.

The scene remains sealed off this morning after the discovery around 10pm last night.

The alarm was raised when what are understood to be human limbs were found in a bag outside houses in Coolock.

The grim discovery was made at the junction of Moatview Gardens and Drive.

The scene was sealed off to preserve any evidence.

The Dublin City Coroner has been notified, and the services of the state pathologist have been requested.

Officers are believed to be checking missing person files to try to identify the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.

