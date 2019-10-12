Garda investigation commenced into overnight Limerick stabbings as boy, 14, injured

Gardaí are investigating after three young males, including a 14-year old boy, received stab wounds in series of attacks overnight in Limerick.

The attacks occurred in the vicinity of Corbally Baths, near the Mill Road, a normally quiet suburb of the Treaty city.

When gardaí responded to the area they discovered an ambulance crew treating a 14-year old boy for minor stab wounds, sources said.

An 18-year old male and 16-year old male received serious, but, non-life threatening stab wounds.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene after locals reported “a lot of activity and shouting”, and people running “up and down the street”.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in a park at Corbally Baths, Corbally, Limerick on October 11, 2019 at approximately 8.30pm. A man in his teens received stabs wounds and was taken to University Hospital Limerick by Ambulance with serious but non life threatening injuries.”

“A male in his late teens was allegedly involved in an altercation with other youths in a park at Corbally Baths and was taken to UHL with serious but non life threatening injuries.”

The spokesperson confirmed a third youth had received “minor stab wounds”.

The motive for the attacks were unclear, however the gardaí say that “investigations are ongoing”.

There were no reports of any arrests.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Ardnacrusha, Henry Street or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111).