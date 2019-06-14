News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda Inspectorate launches examination of counter corruption practices

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 11:21 AM

The Garda Inspectorate has launched an inspection of counter corruption practices within An Garda Síochána.

It is aimed to focus on the effectiveness of An Garda Síochána at preventing, detecting and mitigating against internal corruption.

Specifically the terms of reference will assess the effectiveness of the Garda in relation to strategy and governance, building organisational resilience against corruption, enhancing professional integrity, identifying and investigating corruption and reducing the impact of corruption.

It is the first self-initiated inspection commenced by the Inspectorate.

Chief Inspector Mark Toland said: “While there is no doubt that the overwhelming majority of Garda members and staff are honest, professional and committed to the values outlined in the Garda Code of Ethics, the inspection will provide an independent forward looking report on the effectiveness of An Garda Síochána at preventing, detecting, and mitigating against internal corruption.

“This will complement the ongoing work of the Garda Commissioner in putting in place the processes to prevent and tackle corruption within the Garda Siochana.”

The inspection is headed up by Deputy Chief Inspector Hugh Hume and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

- Press Association

