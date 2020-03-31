News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda injured and patrol car damaged after Donegal pursuit

Garda injured and patrol car damaged after Donegal pursuit
During the course of this incident, the van then collided with a second patrol car, which was stationary at the time. File picture.
By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 04:47 PM

A Garda was injured and a patrol car damaged after a pursuit in Co Donegal.

A Silver Hyundai i-30 van with a 142 Meath registration plate, collided with a stationary patrol car around 4.30pm yesterday.

The incident happened after Gardaí encountered the van acting suspiciously and being driven dangerously.

During the course of this incident, the van then collided with a second patrol car, which was stationary at the time.

The van then crossed the border into Northern Ireland at Lifford.

The van has since been recovered by the PSNI.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information or video footage in relation to the movements of this vehicle prior to the incident in St Johnson.

Anyone who may have observed a van matching this description is asked to make contact with Gardaí in Lifford on 074-9141000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The driver of the patrol car suffered minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made to date.

READ MORE

Fraud offences up by 26%; drug-related offences see 17% increase

More on this topic

Crime gang caught after three-hour chase

Two men arrested after high-speed car chase in Cork


TOPIC: Car chase

More in this Section

Coveney to discuss coronavirus with leaders in the NorthCoveney to discuss coronavirus with leaders in the North

Agriculture Minister announces mart managers can facilitate animal sales in some circumstancesAgriculture Minister announces mart managers can facilitate animal sales in some circumstances

Professor welcomes new test due that can determine if people are post-virus and clear to workProfessor welcomes new test due that can determine if people are post-virus and clear to work

Travel restrictions into and on island of Ireland to be discussed by NPHET todayTravel restrictions into and on island of Ireland to be discussed by NPHET today


Lifestyle

With (hopefully) better weather on the way along with the longer evenings, gardening and nature offer a nice distraction to the news cycle.Podcast Corner: Green fingers and creature comforts

From Kaia Gerber to Oprah Winfrey, why not let a famous face choose your next read?The 4 best celebrity book clubs to virtually join

Because privacy is a privilege, not a right.8 things you’ll only know if you’re self-isolating with your parents

This week we had a lockdown birthday party, too much TV and a reminder from Joe Wicks that I’m 53Learner Dad: What I learned from week two on lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »