Garda group concerned about enforcing restrictions during phased lifting of lockdown

The Garda Representative Association's raising concerns about how Covid-19 restrictions can be enforced during the phased lifting of the lockdown.

There are fears about new rules preventing people from playing golf more than 5km from their homes.

More restrictions were eased on Monday, allowing more people to go to work and socialise outdoors.

Pat Ennis, general secretary of the GRA, says the emergency laws are difficult to enforce.

"The issue now with golf courses and shops is reflective of the Northern Ireland day tripper not being subject to the same Government restrictions," he said.

"This leaves the GRA membership and other frontline gardaí having to lock the stable door after the horse has bolted.

"Further consideration needs to be given to the application the relevant regulations and the practicality of enforcing them. That's likely to increase those difficulties as the lockdown unwinds."