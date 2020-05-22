News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Garda group concerned about enforcing restrictions during phased lifting of lockdown

Garda group concerned about enforcing restrictions during phased lifting of lockdown
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 10:01 AM

The Garda Representative Association's raising concerns about how Covid-19 restrictions can be enforced during the phased lifting of the lockdown.

There are fears about new rules preventing people from playing golf more than 5km from their homes.

More restrictions were eased on Monday, allowing more people to go to work and socialise outdoors.

Pat Ennis, general secretary of the GRA, says the emergency laws are difficult to enforce.

"The issue now with golf courses and shops is reflective of the Northern Ireland day tripper not being subject to the same Government restrictions," he said.

"This leaves the GRA membership and other frontline gardaí having to lock the stable door after the horse has bolted.

"Further consideration needs to be given to the application the relevant regulations and the practicality of enforcing them. That's likely to increase those difficulties as the lockdown unwinds."

READ MORE

NPHET meet to discuss possible easing of restrictions for children and parents

More on this topic

Leading scientist urges faster exit from UK’s lockdownLeading scientist urges faster exit from UK’s lockdown

Trial launched for new coronavirus test that could return results in 20 minutesTrial launched for new coronavirus test that could return results in 20 minutes

Not possible to predict when coronavirus vaccine will be ready, scientist saysNot possible to predict when coronavirus vaccine will be ready, scientist says

Leeds chief Angus Kinnear says it is time to ‘deliver a solution’Leeds chief Angus Kinnear says it is time to ‘deliver a solution’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up