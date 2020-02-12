Garda gang units seize €100k from gang linked to Kinahan cartel

Garda gang units have seized more than €100,000 in an operation targeting a gang linked to the Kinahan crime cartel.

Officers from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, swooped on two vehicles on the Naas Road in south Dublin on Tuesday.

In a statement, Garda HQ said it was part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting serious and organised crime.

It is understood the gang is linked to the Kinahan cartel.

“A substantial amount of cash was recovered and one male, aged 41, and two females aged 38 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in an offence of money laundering, contrary to the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010,” the statement said.

The three people arrested were taken to Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Ronanstown Garda stations and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Investigating officers have undertaken a number of related searches, in the Dublin area and a further quantity of cash was recovered,” it said.

“The total value of cash seized in this operation is estimated to be in excess of €100,000 (subject to counting following forensic examination).”

It comes a week after the DOCB seized €400,000 in cash from an Eastern European gang in Co Wexford.

The gang is suspected of trafficking drugs into the country.