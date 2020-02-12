News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda gang units seize €100k from gang linked to Kinahan cartel

Garda gang units seize €100k from gang linked to Kinahan cartel
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 04:03 PM

Garda gang units have seized more than €100,000 in an operation targeting a gang linked to the Kinahan crime cartel.

Officers from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, swooped on two vehicles on the Naas Road in south Dublin on Tuesday.

In a statement, Garda HQ said it was part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting serious and organised crime.

It is understood the gang is linked to the Kinahan cartel.

“A substantial amount of cash was recovered and one male, aged 41, and two females aged 38 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in an offence of money laundering, contrary to the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010,” the statement said.

The three people arrested were taken to Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Ronanstown Garda stations and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Investigating officers have undertaken a number of related searches, in the Dublin area and a further quantity of cash was recovered,” it said.

“The total value of cash seized in this operation is estimated to be in excess of €100,000 (subject to counting following forensic examination).”

It comes a week after the DOCB seized €400,000 in cash from an Eastern European gang in Co Wexford.

The gang is suspected of trafficking drugs into the country.

READ MORE

Campaigners welcome 'coercive control' conviction

More on this topic

Campaigners welcome 'coercive control' convictionCampaigners welcome 'coercive control' conviction

Three arrested after gardaí seize €100k in DublinThree arrested after gardaí seize €100k in Dublin

Suspected letter bombs explode in NetherlandsSuspected letter bombs explode in Netherlands

Irish Examiner view: Second chance education can redeem lives so let's invest in it Irish Examiner view: Second chance education can redeem lives so let's invest in it


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Check your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in IrelandCheck your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland

Sturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and StormontSturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and Stormont

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in WaterfordWoman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford

Woman killed when hit by reversing truck named as well-known shop assistant Woman killed when hit by reversing truck named as well-known shop assistant


Lifestyle

To help your child to get a good night's, you need to look at what happens during their day, says Helen O'CallaghanSleeping essentials: Day time routine is vital for kids to have a good night

Coughlan’s bar and music venue has been awarded Irish Music Venue of the Year at IMRO’s national music venue awards.Cork's Coughlan's bar is named Irish music venue of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »