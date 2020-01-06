News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda dragged by car in Dublin

Garda dragged by car in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 06:48 AM

A Garda has been injured after being run over and dragged by a car in Dublin.

It happened at around 6.45pm yesterday at Dundrum Town Centre.

It's believed Gardaí and security staff were trying to apprehend the occupant of a car when it fled the scene at speed.

Footage posted online shows a number of people surrounding the car. A male officer is then dragged along for a number of metres.

The garda, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.

