Garda dog Laser finds woman hiding in attic of €900k growhouse

The garda dog Laser found a woman hiding in the attic of a growhouse in Clare today where almost €900,000 worth of cannabis plants have been discovered.

Gardaí mounted a search today, as part of an intelligence-led operation, at a premises at Tinarana in Killaloe.

The Clare Divisional Drugs Unit are being supported by local uniform and plainclothes Gardaí, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit, with Laser.

A significant grow house has been discovered with the evidence of the production of cannabis at all stages - including nursery, mature plants, dried plants.

The grow house in Killaloe. Photo: An Garda Síochána

While the search is ongoing, Gardaí say that a large number of plants with an estimated street value of €900,000 pending analysis, have been recovered.

A woman, a foreign national in her early 20s, has been arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She was found by Laser hiding in a crawl space in the attic of the premises.

The search and investigations remain ongoing.

Laser was involved in the location and subsequent arrest of a suspect following an attempted car-jacking on the southside of Cork city earlier this week.