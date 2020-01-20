News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda disciplinary action could take years

Garda disciplinary action could take years
By Neil Michael
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Any disciplinary action against gardaí implicated in allegations of systematic licencing law abuses made by a garda whistleblower could take years.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is investigating the claims by the Munster-based officer to see if there was any criminality involved.

The whistleblower claims:

Publicans were able to serve after hours without either having an exemption for opening late or a licence to even sell alcohol;

A survey of pubs, restaurants, and hotels selling alcohol in his area found that just over 20% of them were trading without any licences;

The garda records system Pulse was misused, with records about publicans were incorrectly inputted — he claims deliberately — to make it difficult for other gardaí to find their full Pulse record.

If any evidence is found to suggest serving or retired members of the force acted criminally, then a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, it could take more than a year for the DPP to decide whether or not officers should be prosecuted. And even if the DPP decides nobody should be prosecuted, the officers could then face disciplinary action.

However, Gsoc would have to investigate to see whether or not there are any grounds for disciplinary action.

It cannot look at both at the same time and has to conclude its criminal investigation before examining non-criminal aspects of the case.

The garda whistleblower went on sick leave after he blew the whistle on what he claims were licensing law abuses as well as abuses of Pulse by colleagues.

The serving garda, who is on sick leave, claims he asked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris “to be let go”.

However, he has instead been asked to wait until after the completion of an ongoing (GSOC) investigation.

“I’m expected to live through a financial punishment beating, to live on nothing until what I have accounted for is proved true,” the whistleblower said in his latest online post.

More on this topic

Man arrested following Sligo drug seizureMan arrested following Sligo drug seizure

Over 191,000 penalty point notices issued in 2019Over 191,000 penalty point notices issued in 2019

Gardaí arrested Romanian national in connection with 2017 murder of Rose HanrahanGardaí arrested Romanian national in connection with 2017 murder of Rose Hanrahan

Man arrested in connection with Limerick burglaryMan arrested in connection with Limerick burglary


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Fine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolenFine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolen

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled countryCork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without chargeTwo men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Paschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion pollPaschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion poll


Lifestyle

I see that a website describes the call of Canarian cory’s shearwaters as ‘waca waca’. It’s a mad, hysterical call, uttered when the parent birds arrive to feed their nestlings.Cory’s shearwaters show long-distance qualities

Is it too much to hope that an important public health matter, such as Lyme disease, will be an issue in the general election? There’s been a worrying reluctance by the authorities to face up to the extent of the disease here.Facing up to Lyme disease

A paper published in Current Biology examines the extinction of a colourful little bird which, until recently, thrived in the eastern US. With the appalling environmental catastrophe enveloping Australia, home to 56 of the world’s 370 parrot species, this account of the Carolina parakeet’s demise is timely.Trying to save the parrot is not all talk

The recent rescue of a trawler 20km north of Fanad Head in Co Donegal gave us a glimpse of the enormous seas that occasionally strike that part of the coast.Islands of Ireland: Inishbeg Island begs the question

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »