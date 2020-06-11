Garda detectives attacked by 15 youths in Dublin, court hears

Fifteen youths surrounded and attacked two garda detectives before pushing them in front of an on-coming car after they responded to a 999 call in north Co Dublin, a court has heard.

Two youths, an 18-year-old man, who was juvenile at the time of the alleged incident, and his a 17-year-old boy appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

They have been charged with violent disorder.

Each has been accused of using or threatening to use violence with three others during the incident on June 13 last year.

The two friends pleaded not guilty and will face trial next month.

Outlining the allegations, Garda Fiona Savidge told Judge Toale it was alleged gardai, “responded to a 999 call from two women who had observed a group of youths kicking a male on the ground”.

The court heard that person has not since come forward.

The incident was close to a garda station in north Co Dublin.

Two garda detectives arrived and spoke with the 18-year-old defendant who became aggressive and encouraged the rest of the group to attack them, Garda Savidge alleged.

The detectives went to arrest him but were surrounded by 15 youths who kicked and punched them, the court was told.

Both detectives were pushed in front of a taxi which managed to stop and avoided hitting them, Judge Toale heard.

It was alleged the youths kicked and punched them, and were encouraged to film it on their phones.

One of the garda detectives also felt attempts to interfere with his personal issue firearm.

Both were left shaken by the incident, Judge Toale heard.

The younger defendant was identified and questioned months later.

The co-accused, suspected to have been the instigator, was arrested in the vicinity of the incident that night.

Judge Toale accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the juvenile court and noted from their lawyers that they were pleading not guilty. The State will call eight witnesses at the trial.

There will be no CCTV evidence in the prosecution's case.