News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda detectives attacked by 15 youths in Dublin, court hears

Garda detectives attacked by 15 youths in Dublin, court hears
By Tom Tuite
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 04:35 PM

Fifteen youths surrounded and attacked two garda detectives before pushing them in front of an on-coming car after they responded to a 999 call in north Co Dublin, a court has heard.

Two youths, an 18-year-old man, who was juvenile at the time of the alleged incident, and his a 17-year-old boy appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

They have been charged with violent disorder.

Each has been accused of using or threatening to use violence with three others during the incident on June 13 last year.

The two friends pleaded not guilty and will face trial next month.

Outlining the allegations, Garda Fiona Savidge told Judge Toale it was alleged gardai, “responded to a 999 call from two women who had observed a group of youths kicking a male on the ground”.

The court heard that person has not since come forward.

The incident was close to a garda station in north Co Dublin.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery of elderly woman in Cork

Two garda detectives arrived and spoke with the 18-year-old defendant who became aggressive and encouraged the rest of the group to attack them, Garda Savidge alleged.

The detectives went to arrest him but were surrounded by 15 youths who kicked and punched them, the court was told.

Both detectives were pushed in front of a taxi which managed to stop and avoided hitting them, Judge Toale heard.

It was alleged the youths kicked and punched them, and were encouraged to film it on their phones.

One of the garda detectives also felt attempts to interfere with his personal issue firearm.

Both were left shaken by the incident, Judge Toale heard.

The younger defendant was identified and questioned months later.

The co-accused, suspected to have been the instigator, was arrested in the vicinity of the incident that night.

Judge Toale accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the juvenile court and noted from their lawyers that they were pleading not guilty. The State will call eight witnesses at the trial.

There will be no CCTV evidence in the prosecution's case.

READ MORE

CMO warned that differing approaches to Covid-19 on both sides of border posed 'threats to us all'

More on this topic

Irish-born refugee, 7, loses appeal over refusal of Irish passportIrish-born refugee, 7, loses appeal over refusal of Irish passport

Impact on bird feeding grounds cited as permission for 657 apartments in Dublin overturned Impact on bird feeding grounds cited as permission for 657 apartments in Dublin overturned

Man, 19, with cerebral palsy settles case against Rotunda Hospital for €6.5mMan, 19, with cerebral palsy settles case against Rotunda Hospital for €6.5m

'True predator' jailed for seven years for 30 counts of sexual abuse of four girls'True predator' jailed for seven years for 30 counts of sexual abuse of four girls

CourtGardaiTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Road users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more trafficRoad users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more traffic

Four to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin LunneyFour to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney

Animal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fightsAnimal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fights

Hairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expectedHairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expected


Lifestyle

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad dasy of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »