Garda day of action nets 17 arrests and €41k of drugs in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 09:56 AM

Gardaí in Cork have arrested 17 people for various offences as part of an Operation Thor day of action.

The arrests are connected to recent burglaries, thefts, fraud, robbery and possession of drugs.

Officers also seized €41,700 worth of drugs and €3,600 in cash.

Gardaí seized €28,700 of cocaine, €7,000 of cannabis resin, €300 of cannabis herb and €3,600 in cash at an apartment on Wellington Road. A man in his 30s was arrested and charged to appear before Cork City District Court at a later date.

A second unrelated search was carried out at a house on Saint Colmcille Road where €2,500 of cannabis resin, €3,000 of cannabis herb and €200 worth of ecstasy tablets.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being held at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

A caravan worth around €18,000 that was stolen in the UK was seized in the Gurranabraher area. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A man in his 30s was also arrested in connection with a number of fraud incidents.

Of the 17 arrests made, fivfe were charged to appear before the courts, nine were released while a file is sent to the DPP and three are still in custody.

Scams

Gardaí in Cork have seen a rise in fraud Incidents, such as a "change scam” where a suspect enters a shop and looks for change of a high value note. They then confuse the shop assistant with other requests which results in the shop handing over more money than it should not have.

Officers have also come across incidents where people buy items likes match and concert tickets online and never get the tickets.

Gardaí in Cork have also had many reports of accommodation fraud this year and last month they got a report from a man who handed over €1,400 to rent an apartment in Douglas.

This was done online and turned out to be fake. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tony Davis said: "Lots of money will be spent in shops and online over Christmas and the January sales and we want to make sure nobody is defrauded out of money.

"We have a few simple tips; do some research online and only buy from trusted sources, shops or brands that you are familiar with.

Make sure the website is secure by looking for the padlock symbol and the ‘S’ in HTTPS at the top of the screen. Don’t click on links or adverts from social media. Independently go to the website offering the deal. This will ensure you are not shopping on a fake website.

"Think twice before storing your payment details online. When purchasing something online from another person, do not send money up front and never send anyone your card number, PIN or any other card details."

