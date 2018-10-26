Garda Commissioner's backing of cameras welcomed by frontline gardaí

Security Correspondent

Frontline gardaí have welcomed comments from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris that he was a “big supporter” of gardaí wearing body cameras.

In the strongest comment by a Garda chief in favour of the technology, the commissioner said that the cameras can both calm down potentially volatile situations and provide clear evidence in court cases.

He said Garda headquarters was conducting a technical and legal analysis of the devices and their lawful use and that, if they could clear the legal obstacles, he intended to roll them out across the organisation.

He told the Oireachtas Justice Committee on Wednesday: “I am a big supporter of body-worn video. It provides quick evidence but it can also settle situations down if people who would be otherwise disruptive realise that all of this is being recorded on camera.

“It is very good then in terms of going into court, so I’m a big supporter of it.”

The former deputy chief constable of the PSNI was strongly in favour of its introduction in the North and his comments mark a far more positive view than any previous commissioner.

The police chief said there was a Garda project underway which, he noted, was exploring some of the “legal complexities” regarding their introduction here.

In response to questions from Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick, he said the case for their use had been “well made” but said they wanted to be on the right side of the law.

“Once we know the legal position, once we clear that hurdle, then we’ll want to move forward with a rollout of cameras,” he said.

Jim Mulligan, president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), said he welcomed the comments from the commissioner.

That is a very strong statement and we do welcome it,” he said. “We have been calling for body cameras for a long time.

The GRA has said cameras would provide protection for both gardaí and the general public in potentially confrontational incidents, including public order flashpoints and protests, responding to domestic violence incidents and situations where an individual or individuals are threatening, or engaging in, violence.

“Body-worn cameras can calm situations down and can be used in court as an independent evidential tool,” said Mr Mulligan.

“They protect both members and the public and is a tool that has been used in other police forces.”

He accepted there were legal issues involved and that it would require legislative change, to surveillance and most probably data protection laws, to introduce it which also would be followed by protocols about their usage.