Garda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarkets

Gardaí are to increase patrols at supermarkets as shoppers continue to panic buy.

More than 320 Garda students are being called up to the force help deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Up to 210 extra vehicles are also being hired and any officers due to retire in April will be offered the chance to stay on for another three months.

Gardaí said they are also going to be restricting large gatherings

Commissioner Drew Harris said, despite scenes of panic buying yesterday, they do not think that will turn to looting.

Commissioner Harris said: "People need to remain calm about the food supply and therefore then the fear of looting should not arise. We've had no looting incidents yet, no sign of looting incidents.

"People have been calm and well-mannered in terms of their shopping. We are there but that is primarily to provide reassurance and to help with traffic flow, not that we have a fear of an outbreak of disorder or indeed looting. We haven't seen that."