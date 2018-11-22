Home»ireland

Garda Commissioner: Scouting Ireland child abuse victims still to come forward

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 09:22 PM

Gardai investigating historic child abuse allegations at Scouting Ireland have said there are “inevitably” more victims still to come forward.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris promised all complaints would be dealt with sensitively and promptly.

An independent consultant has found evidence of more than 100 alleged cases at the young person’s organisation between the 1960s and 1980s.

Mr Harris said: “Inevitably there will be more victims than already recorded.

“That’s not to say it’s the tip of the iceberg but certainly our experience, and experience in other jurisdictions, is that there will be multiple victims who are considering now whether to come forward or not, and I wish to encourage them to come forward.”

A review by safeguarding expert Ian Elliott is not yet complete.

Details of alleged abusers have been sent to the Garda and the child protection agency Tusla.

Mr Harris told the Policing Authority his force had been involved in the review from the outset.

He said he understood it could be difficult for victims to come forward but stressed that all complaints would be dealt with sensitively and promptly.

Charlie Flanagan said he was “appalled” by the allegations (Liam McBurney/PA)

Scouting Ireland has 40,000 child members and 13,000 adult volunteers.

A new board, elected last month, has vowed to make safeguarding of children and adults its “number one priority”.

The organisation said it had gathered information on counselling and support services for all members of Scouting Ireland.

Earlier, Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary called for the service to give victims who have not stepped up the confidence “to tell their story”.

Mr Calleary raised the matter in the Dail on Thursday, emphasising the importance of getting all the facts as soon as possible.

“This drip, drip of information has to stop in order to build confidence within scouting and also with the agencies around it, in order to give confidence who haven’t come forward to come forward and tell their story so that they can get justice,” he said.

Katherine Zappone is seeking more information from Scouting Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

“It’s important that we look at the establishment of a helpline.”

He questioned whether the Government had confidence that Scouting Ireland had the capability and resources to manage the situation.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was “appalled” by the allegations, adding that every effort would be made to ensure the issue is fully investigated and victims could come forward.

Mr Flanagan told the Dail that none of the alleged abusers are still with the scouting organisation.

He added that Scouting Ireland had informed the Government that some of the alleged abusers and victims became known to them separate to the examination of historical files.

“Several victims have recently come forward, ” he said.

He added that Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone was seeking additional information from the youth organisation.

- Press Association


