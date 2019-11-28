News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda Commissioner: Rightwing extremism ‘lapping our shores’

Garda Commissioner: Rightwing extremism ‘lapping our shores’
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 06:40 AM

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says there is evidence that the rise of rightwing extremism seen abroad had started to “lap upon our shores”. He said the Garda would be finalising by the year’s end an implementation plan regarding the investigation of hate crime.

His comments come on the back of mounting concern at comments targeting minority groups, including migrants and asylum- seekers, by certain local and national politicians as well as by some individuals.

Speaking at the Policing Authority, the commissioner said the Garda had recently launched its definition of hate crime and that they would create an implementation plan regarding the investigation of hate crime.

He said he wanted to standardise the garda approach and improve the service. He said they would be looking to third-party reporting and online reporting to get more reports of hate crime.

“I am concerned, and there are concerns right across Europe, about the rise of right-wing extremism. We are not going to be immune from that and we can see evidence of it starting to lap upon our shores and so our response to hate crime, our response to extremism, is a very important plank in that,” he said.

“It’s an area that benefits from setting out the standards and making sure supervisors do their job and inspectors ensure things are done to a standard that is appropriate for a crime that can have a very debilitating effect on the victim.”

At the last public meeting of the authority chaired by Josephine Feehily, who is soon coming to the end of her term, the commissioner praised the chairwoman for her four years of public service.

READ MORE

Gardaí and family concerned for missing Cork teenager

More on this topic

Georginio Wijnaldum ready to walk off pitch if racially abusedGeorginio Wijnaldum ready to walk off pitch if racially abused

Donohoe denounces Grealish comments about NigeriansDonohoe denounces Grealish comments about Nigerians

'You have very good English for a Nigerian girl': RTÉ journalist, 23, subjected to racism'You have very good English for a Nigerian girl': RTÉ journalist, 23, subjected to racism

No denying there is a new era of hatredNo denying there is a new era of hatred


TOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »