Garda Commissioner refutes 'entirely incorrect' reports 600 Gardaí are to be moved to the border

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 11:24 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that reports of 600 officers will be moved to the border are "entirely incorrect".

It follows the announcement yesterday that officials from the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) and senior Garda commissioners are to meet next week on the back of a car bombing and linked hijackings in Derry, which have been blamed on republican dissidents.

Cormac O'Keeffe of the Irish Examiner reported yesterday that Gardaí along the border are increasingly anxious about the prospect of increased dissident threat and of policing a hard border arising from a potential no-deal Brexit on March 29.

A Garda source from a local AGSI branch meeting in Ballybofey, Donegal, on Monday night, said: “Concerns were raised regarding policing matters and definitely Brexit issues.

"Brexit and its implications were discussed: How was it going to affect communities, how was it going to affect guards, the movement of personnel, what job and duties they will have."

However, Commissioner Harris speaking at Garda Headquarters this morning said: "Reports of 600 Gardaí to be moved to the border are entirely incorrect. I have not discussed this matter neither have I considered this proposal.

"The increasing deployment of Gardaí to all policing regions including the Northern Region is commensurate with a growing organisation.

"We continue to prepare for Brexit in line with Government policy."


KEYWORDS

BrexitGardaiborderIrelanddissidents

