News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda Commissioner offers apology to family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack

Garda Commissioner offers apology to family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack
Brian Stack
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 11:15 AM

Update 11.15am: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he offered an apology to the family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack over "the failings and shortcomings in the investigation".

Mr Stack, who worked at Portlaoise prison, was shot in the neck by the IRA in Dublin in 1983 and died 18 months later.

His family met with the commissioner this morning to discuss the investigation.

In a statement, Commissioner Harris said: "Along with senior detectives, I met with the Stack family this morning to provide them with a briefing on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mr Brian Stack.

"I offered the Stack family an apology for the failings and shortcomings in the investigation.

Drew Harris
Drew Harris

"I fully acknowledge that these matters are serious and had a detrimental impact on the investigation.

"This investigation remains open and An Garda Síochána would appeal for anyone with information in relation to the murder of Mr Brian Stack to come forward.”

Mr Stack's family has said that they want an apology from the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and for the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to agree to an investigation by an independent policing expert from outside the State.

Austin Stack, a son of Brian, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had told them in a 90-minute meeting on Wednesday that he would support such an investigation.

Austin Stack
Austin Stack

The family say they were told gardaí will submit a file to the DPP but do not believe there is enough evidence to bring a prosecution.

Mr Stack welcomed a verbal apology from the Garda Commissioner at the meeting and said it was important now that the State make a formal apology.

The next step is for the Taoiseach to do something similar.

The meeting with the Commissioner had been “full and frank” and was attended by the widow of Brian Stack and sons Austin, Kieran and Oliver.

- with reporting from Vivienne Clarke

READ MORE

Online shopping from UK could be more expensive in no-deal Brexit

Earlier: The family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack will meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris later to get answers over his killing.

Mr Stack, who worked at Portlaoise prison, was shot in the neck by the IRA in Dublin in 1983 and died 18 months later.

His son, Austin, has previously accused the Gardaí of frustrating the inquiry into his murder.

He claims a past report by the serious crime review team found 194 errors in the original investigation, and that a final report is now before the commissioner.

Austin said that at today's meeting, he wants the latest details of the garda investigation and an apology from the commissioner over the way it was handled.

"We want answers as to why the investigation has been mishandled in such a manner and why one element of An Garda Síochána is not cooperation with another," said Austin.

"And obviously we will also be looking for a sincere, genuine and very, I suppose, heartfelt apology if the Commissioner is prepared to give it to us, for that mishandling of the case."

READ MORE

Watch the moment a gender reveal stunt goes dangerously wrong

More on this topic

US missiles found in Libya compound belonged to FranceUS missiles found in Libya compound belonged to France

Mark Cagney leaving Ireland AM after 20 yearsMark Cagney leaving Ireland AM after 20 years

Kim Darroch resigns as UK ambassador to the USKim Darroch resigns as UK ambassador to the US

German leader Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in monthGerman leader Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in month

More in this Section

NI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriageNI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriage

Bill passes to allow council of judges to set fixed sentencing guidelines and court awardsBill passes to allow council of judges to set fixed sentencing guidelines and court awards

Gardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to DublinGardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to Dublin

Gardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclubGardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclub


Lifestyle

My daughter has recently been asking about getting her upper lip waxed. She is 14, I don’t think she needs it and I’m worried it will make the hair regrowth worse.Does waxing make facial hair regrowth worse?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »