Garda Commissioner establishing serious case review into murders of Clodagh Hawe and her three sons

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 06:35 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The family of Clodagh Hawe say they have had a very constructive meeting with the Garda Commissioner this evening.

Drew Harris has told her mother and sister that he is establishing a serious case review into the murders of Clodagh and her three young sons, who were killed by her husband Alan in August 2016 in Co Cavan.

Clodagh Hawe with her sons, Liam, Niall and Ryan

The family are seeking a full inquiry into the case, and to receive the Garda files, which they have previously been refused access to.

Clodagh's sister Jacqueline Connolly spoke just after the meeting.

"We've had a very constructive two-and-a-half hour meeting with the Garda Commissioner," she said.

"He has agreed to conduct a serious case review headed by his Assistant Commissioner, Barry O'Brien. We look forward to being apprised of that process in two weeks time.

"Once again we'd like to thank the media for the respectful coverage around Clodagh, Liam, Niall and Ryan and to the support that we've received from everybody around the country. We were inundated with messages."

