Garda Commissioner Drew Harris orders probe into online threats to garda

The Garda investigation into online threats against an identified garda purported to have been wearing a hood at last week’s repossession will seek to quickly examine the nature of the threats and who was behind them.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris ordered the investigation and described the threats, posted and shared on Facebook, as “completely unacceptable” and said he “utterly” condemned them.

The Garda Representative Association said it “unequivocally” condemned the online threats and welcomed the commissioner’s statement and said they looked forward to working with him on the issue.

The GRA also criticised comments made by actor John Connors on the Late Late Show last Friday in which he described gardaí at the repossession as “scum”.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors condemned the threats, saying it was an “ongoing problem” for their own members.

A senior garda source said the commissioner was taking a “direct” approach publicly on this issue and added: “It’s fair enough to criticise us in general, but identifying a member and threatening them is beyond the pale and the commissioner has drawn a line in the sand.”

The threats on Facebook against the garda — who had photographs of himself put up beside one purporting to be him wearing a hood at the repossession — included him being “hit in the head with a bullet” and having “a cable tie” around his neck.

There were comments of him getting “a good brick in the face at a protest”, “a good hiding” and that someone should “kick the bo****ks” out of him. Some people sought information about where the garda lived.

The original post, which named the garda and said where he worked and ate, has been shared more than 1,400 times, with almost 500 comments attached to the original post.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said threats against gardaí were threats to the rule of law and were not acceptable — and said he expected the matter to be “fully investigated” by gardaí. Both Health Minister Simon Harris and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy described the threats as “disgusting”.

In a statement, Commissioner Harris said: “Threats and intimidation against Garda members who are only doing their job to keep people safe and uphold lawful order are completely unacceptable. I utterly condemn it.”

The statement said an investigation was underway and that appropriate supports had been put in place by Garda management to protect the welfare and safety of the member.

A senior garda is being assigned to the investigation, which will quickly establish who made threats against him as well as their seriousness and credibility.

GRA spokesman John O’Keeffe said: “The GRA unequivocally condemns the online abuse of and threats against those of our membership working as public servants at the recent North Frederick Street protest, including the derogatory comments made on last Friday night’s Late Late Show.

“They have led to vile social media abuse and threats where our members, and often their families, are intentionally identified.”

He said the GRA appreciated the commissioner’s prompt condemnation and look forward to working with him on the issue.

The AGSI condemned the naming of gardaí on social media and threats to them and said: “This is an ongoing problem for our members and one we have raised previously.” It said comments on national TV describing gardaí as “scum” only served to “ignite further social media vitriol”.