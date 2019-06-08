News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris features in Queen's birthday honours list

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 07:47 AM

The Policing Authority has congratulated the achievement of the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who features in Queen Elizabeth's birthday honours' list.

Commissioner Harris,who has 35 years' service as a police officer, has been awarded the Queen's Police Medal for his services in Northern Ireland.

He was the deputy chief constable of the PSNI from 2014 until 2018.

He said: "I'm very honoured and pleased to receive this award".

Meanwhile, retiring PSNI chief constable George Hamilton has been awarded a knighthood.

Popular priest and broadcaster, Fr Brian D'Arcy from Co Fermanagh, is also to receive an OBE.

