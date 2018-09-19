Garda Commissioner Drew Harris faces questions over eviction policing

The Policing Authority is to question Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about the policing of last week’s controversial repossession at a meeting next week.

It will be the Garda chief’s first public meeting with the authority since he was sworn in on September 3.

The organisation has come under severe criticism in relation to the use of hoods, similar to balaclavas, worn by members of a public order unit at the incident at North Frederick St in Dublin’s north inner city last Tuesday week.

The gardaí were photographed standing in front of two individuals, sporting balaclavas, involved in the actual repossession.

Mr Harris has said that the use of the hoods was “not correct”, but only in the sense that helmets should also have been worn over them — if there was an assessed threat to their safety.

He also said the members on duty “showed restraint” in the face of physical and verbal abuse by a small number of protesters.

The commissioner said he had sought a report from Dublin Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy on the matter and see “what lessons can be learned” from it.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said on Monday that the “images of balaclavas on the streets of Dublin were disturbing” and go back to a “dark period” in Irish history.

Policing Authority chair Josephine Feehily also said the images were not the kind that would “inspire public confidence”.

She said she had spoken to the commissioner prior to his statement and was pleased with it. She said Mr Harris had acknowledged that “some errors” were made in relation to the uniform.

Garda sources said Mr Harris is due to receive the requested report before the meeting with the authority next Thursday.

“The Policing Authority is keeping abreast of developments relating to the repossession and subsequent protest on North Frederick St last week,” a statement read.

“The matter was raised with the Commissioner last week and will again be discussed at the meeting with the Commissioner on Thursday September 27.”

Human rights expert Alyson Kilpatrick called on the commissioner to publish the report or a detailed summary of it, and for the Policing Authority to examine the report and make its views on it public.