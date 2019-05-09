NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Garda Commissioner didn't consult GSOC about new anti-corruption unit

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 01:12 PM

The Garda Commissioner has admitted he didn't consult the force's watchdog about a new anti-corruption unit.

The setting up of the internal body was announced yesterday by Drew Harris and will investigate officers suspected of criminal activity.

The unit will be up and running by the end of the year.

Commissioner Harris has denied suggestions from Sinn Fein's David Cullinane that GSOC should have been consulted.

"At present, they [GSOC] are the independent body to investigate public complaints. I still have a responsibility for the investigation of crime and that would include crime committed by [members of an Garda Síochána]," he said.

"I feel it's an important element of securing, in effect, the integrity of the organisation."

KEYWORDS

Garda SiochanaDrew Harris

