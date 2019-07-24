Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assisted in arresting a woman suspected of drink driving in Dublin yesterday.

Commissioner Harris was returning from a meeting at garda headquarters when he noticed a car being driven erratically in Blanchardstown.

He notified local gardaí, and members of the road policing unit attended the scene at 5.30pm.

A woman was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

"The Garda Commissioner was present yesterday at a road traffic incident during which a driver was arrested for a road traffic offence," gardaí confirmed.