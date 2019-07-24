News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 07:45 AM

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assisted in arresting a woman suspected of drink driving in Dublin yesterday.

Commissioner Harris was returning from a meeting at garda headquarters when he noticed a car being driven erratically in Blanchardstown.

He notified local gardaí, and members of the road policing unit attended the scene at 5.30pm.

A woman was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

"The Garda Commissioner was present yesterday at a road traffic incident during which a driver was arrested for a road traffic offence," gardaí confirmed.

READ MORE

Parts of Dublin's Grand Canal drained dry

More on this topic

Russia calls for investigation over South Korean airspace violation claimsRussia calls for investigation over South Korean airspace violation claims

China ‘will not rule out using force’ to reunify TaiwanChina ‘will not rule out using force’ to reunify Taiwan

Richard Bruton, ESB and Bord na Mona accused of 'fiddling while Rome burns'Richard Bruton, ESB and Bord na Mona accused of 'fiddling while Rome burns'

One person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of yearOne person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of year

Garda Commissioner

More in this Section

Judge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from liftJudge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from lift

Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018

Boy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flightBoy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flight

DUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concernDUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concern


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »