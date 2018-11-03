Garda chief orders review into monitoring of rapist

By Caroline O’Doherty and Elaine Loughlin

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has ordered a review of the force’s handling of rapist Eoin Berkeley after it emerged he should have been in custody for breaching bail conditions at the time he assaulted a teenage girl.

Mr Harris has assigned Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy to carry out the review, which will look at Garda failures to monitor Berkeley, who had been arrested for a series of disturbing incidents prior to his attack on an 18-year-old Spanish student last year.

A Garda statement said: “The assistant commissioner will examine issues such as communications between divisions in Dublin city centre and Garda monitoring of bail conditions of the convicted individual. The review will establish the lessons to be learnt and whether changes to processes are needed.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan welcomed the review and said that if legislative changes were found to be needed, he would consider them.

“I am very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation,” he said.

“If there are issues pertaining to the practice and procedures of An Garda Síochána, they need to be dealt with, and I look forward to seeing the findings of the review.”

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the case highlights the need for bail laws to be strengthened. He criticised the Government for opposing a Fianna Fáil bill on the issue last year.

“If the State itself does not take bail terms seriously, then it is difficult to expect those on bail to treat them seriously or abide by the conditions set out. The State needs to be far more intolerant of violations of bail terms than they are at present.”

Mr Flanagan said bail laws had been tightened up under the Criminal Justice Act 2017 which post-dated Berkeley’s attack.

He said that if further legislative change was needed, “I would be happy to have a look at it”.