News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Garda checkpoints set up nationwide ahead of bank holiday

Garda checkpoints set up nationwide ahead of bank holiday
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 11:29 AM

Large numbers of Garda checkpoints on main arterial and smaller roads have been set up across the country.

Gardaí have been deployed at checkpoints nationwide to prevent people from travelling across the country for the May bank holiday weekend.

Operation Fanacht will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

Gardaí will also be patrolling tourists hotspots, major parks and walking routes in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The operation, which started at 7am today, runs until the end of the May bank holiday weekend on Monday night.

It will involve checkpoints on many main routes, and thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages.

The operation will also see gardai conduct high-visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and beauty spots.

At any one time, there will be more than 2,500 gardai involved in checkpoints or high-visibility patrolling.

There will also be patrols near the border as previously seen around the Easter holidays.

Concerns have been raised about visitors from Northern Ireland travelling south of the border as the restrictions do not apply to people visiting the State.

Day-trippers from Northern Ireland cannot be arrested because of the legal loophole.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey said yesterday: “When we last ran Operation Fanacht there was a high level of compliance from the public. It is vital that we see that again.

“I want to thank the public for their co-operation so far. We know it has not been easy and has required significant sacrifices.

“We need this compliance to continue. This is a critical week for the country. If we all work together, we can help save the lives of our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.”

READ MORE

Gardaí with batons prevent Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters supporters from accessing High Court

More on this topic

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes 24,000Coronavirus: UK death toll passes 24,000

Brothers raise thousands for frontline staff with Facebook post showing healthcare workers as superheroes Brothers raise thousands for frontline staff with Facebook post showing healthcare workers as superheroes

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary steps down from front bench to recover from coronavirusShadow Northern Ireland secretary steps down from front bench to recover from coronavirus

Liberty Insurance to offer rebate to customers in JuneLiberty Insurance to offer rebate to customers in June


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

checkpointscoronavirusGardaGardaiNorthern IrelandOperation FanachtTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up