Garda carrying out late-night inspection heard 'shushing' from inside Cork pub, court hears

A Garda trying to get into a pub to carry out a late-night inspection heard loud 'shushing' from inside the pub as he was left standing outside the locked premises.

Patricia O’Leary, 57, of Cork Arms, MacCurtain Street pleaded guilty to a charge that she did fail to admit a member of An Garda Síochána in the execution of his duty demanding entry to the licensed premises.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the same publican had 11 previous convictions for various breaches of the Intoxicating Liquor Act, including counts related to having people on the premises after closing time and failing to admit gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined her €750 on this occasion but warned: “She is putting her licence at risk.”

Justin Condon, solicitor, said the publican accepted responsibility for not allowing the guards in on the night but he added: “She is adamant she did not hear anything (from the guard trying to get in). She was downstairs. She had works going on in the toilets."

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the Garda had called at 1am.

Mr Condon said the man doing the work on the toilets was from Meath and staying nearby: “He came in and had a pint and went down to finish the work – putting on some knobs or something of that nature.”

Sergeant Kelleher said that Garda Eric Stafford called to the Cork Arms on MacCurtain Street on July 18, 2018 at 1 am:

Garda Stafford attempted to conduct an inspection of the Cork Arms public house. He could quite clearly hear talking from inside the bar. Garda Stafford began knocking loudly on the front door and the noise came to an abrupt stop.

"He could hear persons inside the premises shushing other patrons. Garda Stafford loudly identified himself as a member of An Garda Síochána but was not permitted entry."

“On Sept 15 Garda Stafford interviewed Patricia O’Leary.

"She stated that on the night in question she was getting work done on the toilets and did not hear gardaí knocking.

"Garda Stafford refutes this, stating that he could clearly hear persons inside the premises shushing other patrons,” Sgt Kelleher said.