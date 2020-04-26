Garda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpoint

Three men have been arrested after the car they were in failed to stop for a Garda checkpoint.

Officers were carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint in Swords, north county Dublin, when a car failed to stop for them at around 4.35pm today.

Gardaí chased the car which was stopped on the northbound lanes of the R132, north of Dundalk, a short time later.

A Garda car was damaged but nobody injured.

The three men, all in their 30s, who were in the car were arrested and are being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.