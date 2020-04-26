News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpoint

Garda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpoint
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 09:22 PM

Three men have been arrested after the car they were in failed to stop for a Garda checkpoint.

Officers were carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint in Swords, north county Dublin, when a car failed to stop for them at around 4.35pm today.

Gardaí chased the car which was stopped on the northbound lanes of the R132, north of Dundalk, a short time later.

A Garda car was damaged but nobody injured.

The three men, all in their 30s, who were in the car were arrested and are being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Domestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for help


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

crime

More in this Section

Covid-19: 52 more deaths as health chiefs express concern about complacencyCovid-19: 52 more deaths as health chiefs express concern about complacency

Calls for minister to address Junior Cert situationCalls for minister to address Junior Cert situation

Northern Ireland coronavirus deaths rise by 16Northern Ireland coronavirus deaths rise by 16

Covid-19 ‘literally floored me’ says Mary Lou McDonaldCovid-19 ‘literally floored me’ says Mary Lou McDonald


Lifestyle

Kathleena Clancy’s parents knew she had painful skin condition EB before they adopted her from Wuhan.Managing EB can be hard, but worth it

When we think of birds we imagine the few creatures that have actually mastered the art of flying. But it may surprise you to know that there are more than 60 species of bird alive today that cannot fly. Why have wings and not use them?Appliance of Science: Why do some birds not fly?

I attended Gaelscoil Éanna in Navan. In senior infants, I was cast as the mayor in The Pied Piper of Hamelin — a greedy, shady figure!Domhnall O’Donoghue's School Daze: ‘Luck favours the prepared’

People of a certain vintage, yours truly included, still feel a childish delight on hearing the repeated ‘cuck-ooo, cuck-ooo’ break the stillness of the countryside for the first time each year.Donal Hickey: At last — cuckoo is here

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »