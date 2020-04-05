News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda car ‘attacked by man with slash hook’

By Olivia Kelleher
Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 10:14 PM

A father and his two sons have appeared before Cork District Court following an incident where a Garda patrol car was attacked by a man with a slash hook at a halting site in the county.

Simon Quilligan, aged 51, his sons Sammy, aged 23, and Shane, 26, appeared with Martin Harty, 24, and James Sheehan, 30, at a special sitting of the court in Cork City.

Sammy Quilligan, of Carraig Rua, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was charged with five offences arising out of an incident at an unofficial halting site at Sitecast Industrial Estate, Little Island, Co Cork, on Saturday.

He was charged with causing criminal damage to a Garda patrol car, possession of a slash hook, and three public order offences.

Shane Quilligan, Carraig Rua, was charged with producing a wooden stick and attempting to assault a member of An Garda Síochána, and two public order offences.

Simon Quilligan, of Kilcoolishal, Glounthaune, Co Cork, Mr Harty, of the Coachyard, Nenagh, and Mr Sheehan, of St Catherine’s, Grange, Co Waterford, were each charged with three public order offences at the halting site on the same date.

Inspector Pat Murphy said gardaí objected to bail for Sammy and Shane Quilligan due to reservations that they may commit further offences and would not stand trial if they were not in custody.

Garda Amy Lee Quinn said the State would allege Sammy Quilligan attacked gardaí with a slash hook, twice hitting and smashing the passenger window of their patrol car, and that when gardaí returned with reinforcements, Shane Quilligan emerged from a caravan armed with a wooden stick and attempted to attack officers with it.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded Sammy and Shane Quilligan in custody to appear by video link at Cork District Court on Wednesday.

She remanded Simon Quilligan, Mr Harty, and Mr Sheehan on strict bail terms, excusing court attendance on April 8 due to Covid-19 travel guidelines.

