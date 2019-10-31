News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introduced

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 08:06 PM

Body cameras are not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when they're introduced.

The body representing rank and file members has been defending the proposal following criticism from a human rights group.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties says the cameras are an obvious intrusion on people's privacy and that there is "no good reason" for rolling them out.

Paul Anderson from the Garda Representative Association said officers will need a good reason for turning them on: "You wouldn't expect for a normal traffic stop for a Garda to put on a body camera.

"Of course, they don't have them yet, but those protocols have to be worked out.

"But in the case of a normal traffic stop, you would turn it on if you felt there was a need to turn it on and that would usually be because you weren't getting cooperation from the person you were dealing with."

