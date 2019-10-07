News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda awarded €50k after suffers serious leg injury in bonfire assault

Garda awarded €50k after suffers serious leg injury in bonfire assault
By Ray Managh
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 04:40 PM

A reserve garda, who suffered a serious leg injury as he ducked to avoid a punch from a man who had just driven a 4x4 jeep onto a Hallow’een bonfire, has been awarded just under €50,000 damages in the High Court against the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

The court heard that Garda Sean White, now a full member of the force but for some time restricted to desk duties because of his injury, had been shouted at by his assailant “take this pig” as he swung his fist in an assault on him.

Garda White, of Kingswood, Dublin, told his barrister Barney Quirke SC that he and a colleague had been called to a bonfire on a green at Durrow Road, Crumlin, Dublin, in October 2013 where the driver of a stolen jeep was reported to be carrying out dangerous hand-brake turns.

He said that when the garda car arrived at the scene the driver had driven the jeep onto the bonfire before running off. As a then 25-year-old reserve garda he had been first to catch up with him and had been assaulted during a bid to apprehend him.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey heard it was during an evasive action by White that his left foot had become stubbed on the green and his left ankle was fractured as his body made a 90 degree turn away from the jeep driver’s swinging arm.

Garda White said he had suffered an acute piercing pain in his left leg and discovered afterwards he had sustained a significant injury to his ankle.

He had been treated and detained overnight in St James’ Hospital where he had undergone surgery the following day to affix a plate and screw repair.

He had later succeeded in an application to join the force as a full-time garda and had successfully completed an induction course at the garda training college.

He later had an operation to remove the plate and screws and had been told by his consultant that he may require an ankle replacement in the future.

Mr Quirke, who appeared with John O’Connor Solicitors, Ballsbridge, Dublin, for Garda White, told the court there had been significant cartilage damage to the garda’s ankle which required ligament restructuring. His specialist believed he would have to undergo surgery for bone fusion or a replacement ankle at some time in the future.

Judge Twomey, who was told there had been awards of between €80,000 and €90,000 in the past by the court in similarly ranking injuries to members of the gardaí, said the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court had since recalibrated such personal injury awards downwards by up to 50%.

He said he had heard evidence of very minor early degenerative change in Garda White’s ankle and he awarded him damages of €40,000.

He also awarded Garda White €9,500 special damages, the estimated cost of future surgery to either fuse or replace his ankle.

READ MORE

Nurse who allegedly posted images of nursing home resident’s buttocks loses unfair dismissal claim

More on this topic

Man who repeatedly raped niece told gardaí he 'only likes kids with white skin', court hearsMan who repeatedly raped niece told gardaí he 'only likes kids with white skin', court hears

HSE agrees to fund home care package for woman in vegetative state for more than 10 yearsHSE agrees to fund home care package for woman in vegetative state for more than 10 years

'Eight years of torture': Family of young Cork jockey who died after fall settles action against HSE'Eight years of torture': Family of young Cork jockey who died after fall settles action against HSE

Former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan win reprieve over €900k Dublin homeFormer Miss Ireland Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan win reprieve over €900k Dublin home


Courtcourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Ulick O'Connor dies aged 91Ulick O'Connor dies aged 91

TD raises fracking concerns in Port of Cork's deal with US firm for LNG importsTD raises fracking concerns in Port of Cork's deal with US firm for LNG imports

Smyths Toys reveal top 10 festive toys for ChristmasSmyths Toys reveal top 10 festive toys for Christmas

NI dairy industry set to be ‘wiped out’ by no-deal BrexitNI dairy industry set to be ‘wiped out’ by no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

In advance of his visit to Cork for the jazz festival, US star Kurt Elling tells Ed Power why he loves improvising, even while taking on classic songsJazz star Kurt Elling is still finding new ways of doing things

Helen O’Callaghan says inhalers must be at the ready.Is your school asthma-ready?

Storm Lorenzo has passed by but it there is a long winter ahead and experts say last week’s weather alerts should serve as a reminder of the need to get your home ready for the worst nature could throw at us.Making Cents: Get your house ready for the worst of winter

The diver who has spent more time than any other at the wreck of the HMS Titanic, Paul Henri Nargeolet, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the joys and controversies of his work, as he visits his family in CorkTitanic diver: 'People may be trapped inside'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »