Garda ‘assaulted twice during drugs search’

A member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted twice in different locations when he pursued a man in relation to a drugs search near a hotel’s underground car park. That was the allegation made by Sergeant Gearóid Davis at Cork District Court yesterday.

Simon Quilligan, 28, was before Cork District Court yesterday facing two charges of assaulting Garda Patrick Russell, obstructing the guard in the course of his duty and having Zopiclone tablets for the purpose of sale or supply. Judge Olann Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at Cork District Court after Sergeant Davis outlined the allegations in the case.

There was no State objection to the accused being remanded on bail on certain conditions. Those conditions required him to reside at the Simon Community in Cork, sign three times a week at Anglesea Street Garda Station, and abstain from intoxicants. Judge Kelleher remanded him on bail until June 26.

Sgt Davis said that, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, February 26, Garda Russell received a report regarding drug activity next to the ramp for the underground car park at Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay.

“Garda Russell made his way to the scene,” Sgt Davis told the court in his outline of the allegations against the accused.

On his arrival, he met the defendant. Garda Russell asked him if he had anything illegal and said he wanted to search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"Garda Russell checked the waistband of his pants. Mr Quilligan violently grabbed onto the guard’s hand.

“He ran from Garda Russell in the direction of Lapps Quay. Garda Russell approached him and Mr Quilligan violently struggled against Garda Russell lashing out his legs striking Garda Russell a number of times in an attempt to effect an escape. He got to his feet and tried to flee again. Garda Russell once more brought him to the ground. Simon Quilligan struggled with the garda to get back to his feet and this stage he punched Garda Russell into the face.

“He broke away from him again. Garda Russell caught up with the defendant at Victoria Rd. Garda Russell informed him he was arresting him and directed him to get on to the ground. He refused and took a step towards Garda Russell in a threatening manner. He drew his official issue asp baton and again directed him to get on the ground and he refused again.

Mr Qulligan once more came threateningly towards the garda. Fearing for his personal safety he struck the male on the left thigh. The defendant then caught a hold of Garda Russell’s arms and another struggle ensued. He got him to the ground but the defendant kicked the guard twice into the right side of his chest.

“A member of the public assisted the garda in restraining Mr Quilligan. Incapacitant spray had to be used to get the defendant to release a grip on Garda Russell’s finger.”