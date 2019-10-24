Garda assaulted after drugs search

A member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted twice when he chased a man in relation to a drugs search, and yesterday the culprit was jailed for five months.

Over €2,600 seized from the accused during the incident was given to charities.

Simon Quilligan, aged 28, was sentenced by Judge Con O’Leary at Cork District Court on two charges of assaulting Garda Patrick Russell, obstructing the garda in the course of his duty, and having a Zopiclone tablets for his own use.

Shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, February 26, Gda Russell received a report regarding drug activity next to the ramp for the underground car park at Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay.

On his arrival, he met the defendant. Gda Russell said he wanted to search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gda Russell checked the waistband of his Quilligan’s pants, but he violently struggled against the garda, striking him a number of times.

After Gda Russell brought him to the ground, Qulligan again struggled with him and punched Gda Russell into the face.

Gda Russell caught up with the defendant at Victoria Rd, informed him he was arresting him, and directed him to get on to the ground. He refused and took a step towards the garda in a threatening manner.

After the garda drew his baton and directed Qulligan to get on the ground, he once more came threateningly towards the garda. Fearing for his personal safety, Gda Russell struck Qulligan on the left thigh. Qulligan caught hold of Gda Russell’s arms and another struggle ensued.

A member of the public helped Gda Russell restrain Quilligan.

Quilligan was observed throwing things away after the first search attempt.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was pleading guilty to the charges against him and apologised to Gda Russell.

He said his actions were influenced by his use at the time of intoxicants.

“He was a heroin addict but is off that now,” said Mr Kelleher.