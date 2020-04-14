Gardaí made seven arrests over the Easter Weekend under new emergency powers enacted last week to enforce public compliance with Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The arrests were made under Operation Fanacht, which saw more than 600 Garda checkpoints across the country over the weekend.

Officers were given new powers of arrest under temporary regulations passed into law last week to ensure that people complied with current public health advice not to travel more than two kilometres from home.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the compliance levels with current Covid-19 restrictions were “very high” but that a small number of people breached the public health advice.

The operation, which took place between Wednesday and Monday involved 150 permanent checkpoints on major routes, over 500 shorter and mobile checkpoints, as well as a large number of high visibility patrols at tourist locations, natural beauty spots, and parks and beaches.

The vast majority of people, gardaí said, adhered to restrictions to stay within two kilometres of home.

Seven arrests, however, were made under the new emergency powers and Gardai will consult with the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether to charge the individuals involved.

During the nationwide operation a number of other incidents were also detected including house and street parties, gatherings beyond the family unit, and non-essential travel.

Gardaí said 144 offences not related to the Covid-19 restrictions were detected over the weekend. The offences related to public order, assault, road traffic, and drugs.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris urged members of the public to continue to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions in the weeks ahead: "There was a very high level of compliance with the public health guidelines over the Easter weekend. I want to thank the public for that. This has helped saved lives. We now need people to continue that high level of compliance over the coming weeks. Working together we can reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Regrettably, there was a small minority who did not adhere to the guidelines or other legislation and Garda members had no option but to use the regulations or other legislation. This demonstrates the need for the regulations not only from an enforcement point of view, but also to support those who are willingly living their lives in line with the public health guidelines”.