Garda appeal over two Munster crashes

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two separate road crashes in Munster since Monday that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

A man in his 70s died in the early hours of this morning after the car in which he was the sole occupant hit a ditch in north-west Cork.

The crash took place in the Taur area of Newmarket, Cork at around 12.18 am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was brought to the City Morgue at Cork University Hospital for a post mortem.

The scene was closed to facilitate a forensic examination. Gardai are investigating and have appealed for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have travelled through the area between 12.10 am and 12.30 am, to contact them on at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.

The fatal crash occurred less than 12 hours after a man was critically injured in a crash in Waterford on Monday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man suffered serious injury when his motorbike collided with a car on the R680, Cork Road, at around 12.45 pm on Monday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford and is in a critical condition. The driver of the car, a man in his late 70s, was treated for minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have witnessed the collision or may have travelled on the road and who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 - 305300.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Dublin are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on the M50.

A man who was critically injured in a collision on the M50 earlier today has passed away.

He was involved in a collision at the merging of the off-ramp and M50 at Junction 5 Southbound at around 7.45 am this morning.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he has since passed away. A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage, to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500.

Witnesses to any of these incidents can also call the Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.