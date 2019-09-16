News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda appeal over 20-year-old missing from Dublin 8

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 08:53 PM

A Garda appeal has been launched for assistance in tracing a 20-year-old who has been missing since last Tuesday.

Artur Sumuk has been missing from the Dublin 8 area since September 10.

Artur is described as being 6 foot in height, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black jeans, black Nike trainers, and a grey hoody. He was travelling on his e-bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

