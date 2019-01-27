NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Garda appeal for witnesses after house damaged in Dublin shooting

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 07:04 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Cabra last night.

A house was damaged by gunfire but no one was injured.

Gardaí received the alert shortly before 10pm last night when a number of shots were fired at a house on St Attracta Road.

Windows at the front of the building were damaged, but no one inside the house was injured.

Armed gardaí responded and a series of searches got underway, while the scene of the shooting was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 01- 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


