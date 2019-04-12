NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Garda appeal for help in locating missing Tallaght girl, 14

Katie Boswell, 14, who is missing form her home in Tallaght
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 09:20 PM

Gardaí in Tallaght are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Katie Boswell.

Katie was last seen yesterday at approximately 9.45am when she left her home on Donomore Crescent, Tallaght.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 6’’ in height, of slim build, with green eyes and brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a fur green/gold jacket, a green skirt and navy jumper.

Anyone who has seen Katie or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

