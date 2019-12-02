News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda appeal after woman knocked to the ground and assaulted in Cork

By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, December 02, 2019 - 05:37 PM

A woman was knocked to the ground and was assaulted in a West Cork town over the weekend with the attack ending when the assailant was interrupted by three passers-by.

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing for witnesses after the young woman was assaulted on Castle Road, Bandon, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was walking on that road at around 3am when she was approached by her male assailant, who knocked her to the ground, assaulted her, and took her handbag.

Three men in the area at the time came across the assault and came to the woman’s assistance. However the attacker fled the scene.

The woman did not require medical attention at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall and was wearing black clothing with "PUMA” across his jumper.

No arrests have been made and a garda investigation is ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Castle Road area of Bandon between 2.45am and 3.30am on December 1 and who may have witnessed the incident to contact us,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspect that evening to contact them.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Dublin are continuing to investigate a separate assault on a man who died nearly two weeks after he was assaulted.

The man, named locally as Michael Mulvey (55), was found dead at a house off the Navan Road area on Wednesday November 27.

He had been the victim of an assault earlier in the month.

Superintendent William Carolan said: "Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Navan Road from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Church to the Halfway House in Ashtown on November 14 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm."

