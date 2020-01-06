News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda appeal after two boys assaulted in Dublin

Garda appeal after two boys assaulted in Dublin
The assault took place on the footbridge connecting the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and King's Hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 12:29 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two boys were assaulted in Dublin last week.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on Thursday last when the two youths were crossing the footbridge connecting the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and King's Hospital and they encountered a large number of juveniles.

The group approached the boys and proceeded to assault them. One of the youths managed to break free and alerted members of the public to help them.

The group then fled in the direction of Liffey Valley.

Both boys received head and facial injuries and attended Midlands Regional Hospital. They were both later released.

Gardaí at Lucan are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, as well as anyone who was walking on the pedestrian footbridge at approximately 5pm and any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Julian Smith to give Boris Johnson progress report on Stormont talks


AssaultDublinLiffey Valley

More in this Section

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reportsProperty tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70sGovernment approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental schemeMinister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »