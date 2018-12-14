Garda appeal after man with gun robs cash box from cash in transit van in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a cash in transit van robbery that occurred this afternoon.

At approximately 2.20pm a cash in transit van was making a collection from a business premises on Slaney Road.

A white Ford Transit Connect van pulled up to the business premises and one man got out of the van, while the other man remained in the van.

The culprit approached the security guard with what is believed to be a handgun and took the cash box from him. No persons were injured.

The white Ford Transit Connect van left the scene, turned right onto Slaney Road and up onto Lagan Road.

Both men abandoned the van on and it was located burnt out at Lagan Road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular, any person who may have seen anything unusual between 1.30pm and 3pm in the vicinity of Slaney Road/Lagan Road or Glasnevin Industrial Estate.

They would also like to speak with any drivers who may have been driving in the vicinity of the general Glasnevin Industrial area and have dash cam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.