Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial jury told to come back in April

The late Adrian Donohoe
By Eoin Reynolds
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 02:25 PM

A jury hearing the trial of a man accused of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe will be asked to return to court in April as the Central Criminal Court responds to the covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court said the court is continuing to deal with issues in the absence of the jury and the registrar will let jurors know that they are not required until April 21. The trial, which began in January, was originally scheduled to continue until May 28 and the court had already planned to take a two-week break at Easter.

Murder accused Aaron Brady

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det Gda Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

The 29-year-old from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Mr Pat Bellew on the same date and at the same location.

The trial has previously heard that Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead while providing an armed escort for employees of credit unions in the Louth area.

