Gangland criminal Alan Wilson jailed for plot to murder Dublin man Gary Hanley

By Alison O’Riordan
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 11:33 AM

Gangland criminal Alan Wilson, who conspired with his fellow gunmen to assassinate Dublin man Gary Hanley and was secretly recorded by gardaí in discussions about the murder plot, has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for six years.

Father-of-four Alan Wilson had instructed his co-accused Joseph Kelly in an audio recording to “go and do what you have to do” to kill Mr Hanley.

The crime-gang member also wrote a letter of apology to the three-judge court in which he said that he regretted “aiding the gang and should have known better” but he was “blinded at the time”.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said today that Alan Wilson had engaged in a "widely drawn conspiracy of a very serious nature" and had actively contributed to it.

Wilson (aged 40) of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8, previously admitted to conspiring with Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6 2017, both dates inclusive.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. The maximum sentence for the offence is 10 years in prison.

Wilson was today sentenced to six years imprisonment, backdated to November 6, 2017, when he went into custody.

The defendant who has no previous convictions gave little reaction before he was led away by prison officers.

Defence counsel, James Dwyer SC, for Wilson previously submitted to the non-jury court that while his client had played a significant role in the event, he was not at the “top of the chain of command”.

The court also heard that Wilson has experienced a difficult time in custody and been the victim of an assault.

