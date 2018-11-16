Gang members held over money-laundering

Three suspected members of an organised crime gang in Kerry are being questioned in relation to a major money-laundering operation.

The arrests of the three men, all related, are part of an operation, codenamed Tarmac, involving the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and gardaí from the Kerry division.

The gang has been described as a group of rogue tradespeople who operate across the country targeting vulnerable, often elderly, people in isolated areas.

Last November, CAB and local officers conducted a search operation across 11 homes in the Killarney area.

CAB seized nine luxury vehicles, including BMW X5 SUVs, Mercedes, Audi, and a high-end VW.

Initial estimates put the value on the cars at €500,000.

Over €100,000 in euro and sterling cash was confiscated, as well as jewellery, including Rolex and Cartier watches.

A number of bank accounts were frozen and CAB also took away an amount of documentation for analysis.

The joint investigation between CAB and Kerry gardaí had been going on for around a year.

The gang is based around two extended families.

An estimated 130 offices took part in the operation, comprising members of CAB and the local division and the regional Armed Support Unit.

Sources said Operation Tarmac is continuing and that “other matters” are being pursued.

The three men, who were arrested early yesterday, were detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is understood that the three men are being questioned in relation to separate issues.