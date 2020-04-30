News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Galway punter scoops €500,000 Daily Millions prize

Galway punter scoops €500,000 Daily Millions prize
By Steve Neville
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 08:06 PM

Someone in Galway is half-a-million euro richer after today’s Daily Millions draw.

The lucky punter scooped the €500,000 prize after winning the Daily Millions Plus top prize.

The winning Daily Million Plus numbers from today’s 2pm draw were: 1, 3, 8, 9, 23, 27 and the bonus was 33.

The ticket was sold at Joyce’s Service Station, The Arch on the Caheroyn Road, Athenry.

Pat Joyce, owner of the store, said it was very exciting to have sold the ticket.

“It’s a lovely bit of news to get and some great news for the town so to have sold this winning ticket is very exciting.

“Our customers in the service station tend to be regulars from the local town so hopefully one of them is finding out that they are half a million better off today.

“Congratulations to the winner and I wish them the very best for the future.”

It is the second major win for one of Mr Joyce’s stores.

Last June a winning Lotto ticket worth €4m was sold at Joyce’s Supermarket in Doughiska, Co Galway.

Galway punter scoops €500,000 Daily Millions prize

“For the second Thursday in a row, the afternoon Daily Million Plus top prize has been won,” said a National Lottery spokesperson.

“We are now encouraging all our Daily Million players who may have stopped for fuel at Joyce’s Service Station in Athenry to check their tickets at lottery.ie or by using the National Lottery app to see if it is you who has won this prize.”

“If you are this lucky winner you can contact the National Lottery prize claims team If you are the lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize once restrictions are lifted due to the on-going public health emergency.”

Lotto bosses added that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.

It means that any lucky winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from January 9, 2020 until draws in the week July 5, 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

Daily Million and Daily Million Plus draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week.

READ MORE

Covid-19: 43 deaths and 359 new cases confirmed

More on this topic

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

€500k Daily Million Lotto ticket sold in Co Meath€500k Daily Million Lotto ticket sold in Co Meath

Killarney winner of €9.7m jackpot makes contact with National LotteryKillarney winner of €9.7m jackpot makes contact with National Lottery


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Patients with severe Covid-19 infections had ‘abnormal’ blood clottingPatients with severe Covid-19 infections had ‘abnormal’ blood clotting

Taoiseach reveals 'slow and gradual' plan to lift lockdown restrictionsTaoiseach reveals 'slow and gradual' plan to lift lockdown restrictions

Bittersweet delivery for mum who had first Covid-19 positive Caesarian in RotundaBittersweet delivery for mum who had first Covid-19 positive Caesarian in Rotunda

Mary Lou McDonald denies using coronavirus pandemic to score political pointsMary Lou McDonald denies using coronavirus pandemic to score political points


Lifestyle

It’s now more important than ever to take care of your mental health.Yes, you can still experience burnout working from home

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Facing down the blackened snarl of a outdoor cooking equipment abandoned last September? Kya deLongchamps shows us how to turn up the heatGet your barbecue in working order and be the master of the garden grill

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »