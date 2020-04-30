Galway punter scoops €500,000 Daily Millions prize

Someone in Galway is half-a-million euro richer after today’s Daily Millions draw.

The lucky punter scooped the €500,000 prize after winning the Daily Millions Plus top prize.

The winning Daily Million Plus numbers from today’s 2pm draw were: 1, 3, 8, 9, 23, 27 and the bonus was 33.

The ticket was sold at Joyce’s Service Station, The Arch on the Caheroyn Road, Athenry.

Pat Joyce, owner of the store, said it was very exciting to have sold the ticket.

“It’s a lovely bit of news to get and some great news for the town so to have sold this winning ticket is very exciting.

“Our customers in the service station tend to be regulars from the local town so hopefully one of them is finding out that they are half a million better off today.

“Congratulations to the winner and I wish them the very best for the future.”

It is the second major win for one of Mr Joyce’s stores.

Last June a winning Lotto ticket worth €4m was sold at Joyce’s Supermarket in Doughiska, Co Galway.

“For the second Thursday in a row, the afternoon Daily Million Plus top prize has been won,” said a National Lottery spokesperson.

“We are now encouraging all our Daily Million players who may have stopped for fuel at Joyce’s Service Station in Athenry to check their tickets at lottery.ie or by using the National Lottery app to see if it is you who has won this prize.”

“If you are this lucky winner you can contact the National Lottery prize claims team If you are the lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize once restrictions are lifted due to the on-going public health emergency.”

Lotto bosses added that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.

It means that any lucky winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from January 9, 2020 until draws in the week July 5, 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

Daily Million and Daily Million Plus draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week.