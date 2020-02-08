Galway native to conduct orchestra at the Oscars

A Galway native will become the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Oscars in Los Angeles tomorrow night.

Eimear Noone, from Kilconnell, a small village outside Ballinasloe, joins Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan in representing Ireland at this year's awards.

Ms Noone said she is feeling nervous ahead of the event, but the support she has received from home is helping her through.

"Live performance is live performance so nobody is blasé," she said.

I don't think anybody at an event like this is chill.

"I know most of the orchestra, they are so wonderful, the music across the board for the whole show is wonderful," she added.