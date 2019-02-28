Galway man missing in Malaysia found safe and well

A Galway man who has been missing in Malaysia for two months has been found "safe and well", a Facebook support has confirmed.

Tourist Stephen Warde, 32, from Kinvara, Co Galway, Mr Warde had been last seen on CCTV footage outside Mercu Summer Suites on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur on December 28 last.

He last made phone contact with friends and family on New Year’s Day. It is understood he had been to Malaysia once in the past.

His family, whom he last made contact with on January 1, offered a €4,400 reward for any information that could lead directly to finding him.

Members of his family have remained in Malaysia throughout the search.

A Facebook page set up by friends and family, Help find Stephen Warde in Malaysia, confirmed that he has since been found.

"Stephen Warde has been found safe and well in Malaysia. More information to follow when we have it," a spokesperson said.

A gofundme.com fundraising page which raised over €20,000 had been set-up to help finance the search for him.