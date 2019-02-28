NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Galway man missing in Malaysia found safe and well

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 12:44 PM
By Sarah Slater

A Galway man who has been missing in Malaysia for two months has been found "safe and well", a Facebook support has confirmed.

Tourist Stephen Warde, 32, from Kinvara, Co Galway, Mr Warde had been last seen on CCTV footage outside Mercu Summer Suites on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur on December 28 last.

He last made phone contact with friends and family on New Year’s Day. It is understood he had been to Malaysia once in the past.

His family, whom he last made contact with on January 1, offered a €4,400 reward for any information that could lead directly to finding him.

Members of his family have remained in Malaysia throughout the search.

A Facebook page set up by friends and family, Help find Stephen Warde in Malaysia, confirmed that he has since been found.

"Stephen Warde has been found safe and well in Malaysia. More information to follow when we have it," a spokesperson said.

A gofundme.com fundraising page which raised over €20,000 had been set-up to help finance the search for him.

More on this topic

BULLETIN: Crucifixes to be removed on request in hospitals; Housing Department accused of 'spinning' figures

Doctors remove tooth from man’s nostril after two years of nasal congestion

Wellies: Your best bet, whatever the weather

Jeff Brazier opens up about watching sons deal with 10-year anniversary of Jade Goody's death


KEYWORDS

MalaysiaStephen WardeGalwayMissing PersonMissing

More in this Section

Adoption proposal 'doesn't mean a hell of a lot' says rights group

Timing of fire in Santry meant it was easier to evacuate buildling, Dublin Fire Brigade says

Nearly 400 people diagnoses with mumps in 2018

Hopes that back to work guide for cancer survivors will help with anxiety and loss of confidence


Lifestyle

Speaking up: Anna Geary on finding your voice in a crowded room

Learning Points: Facing our fears is the best way to conquer anxieties

When a disease is for life

Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin was a man far ahead of his time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »