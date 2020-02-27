Galway Lotto players urged to check tickets as €129k prize won in flood-affected town

Residents in a flood-affected Co Galway town have been urged to check their Lotto tickets after one player won a massive €129,111 in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The lucky player bought their ticket at Piggott’s Post Office in Gort was one number away from claiming the €3.5m jackpot.

“People may not realise how much joy and happiness that the news of this big Lotto win will bring to the people of Gort today," said Noelle Piggott, who has been postmistress at the Gort Post Office for the past 21 years

"It has been an incredibly difficult couple of weeks for the entire community who have all been very badly affected by the flooding in the area.

However, the sun is shining very brightly this morning and knowing that one of our customers will be waking up with a smile as wide as the Shannon makes it all worthwhile!

The winning Lotto numbers for Wednesday nights draw were: 02, 11, 26, 31, 40, 47 and the bonus number was 18

The Lotto jackpot rolls to €4m next Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery have reminded Monaghan Lotto players to check their tickets as a Lotto prize worth €28,040 from November is set to expire tomorrow.