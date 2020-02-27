News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Galway Lotto players urged to check tickets as €129k prize won in flood-affected town

Galway Lotto players urged to check tickets as €129k prize won in flood-affected town
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 11:40 AM

Residents in a flood-affected Co Galway town have been urged to check their Lotto tickets after one player won a massive €129,111 in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The lucky player bought their ticket at Piggott’s Post Office in Gort was one number away from claiming the €3.5m jackpot.

“People may not realise how much joy and happiness that the news of this big Lotto win will bring to the people of Gort today," said Noelle Piggott, who has been postmistress at the Gort Post Office for the past 21 years

"It has been an incredibly difficult couple of weeks for the entire community who have all been very badly affected by the flooding in the area.

However, the sun is shining very brightly this morning and knowing that one of our customers will be waking up with a smile as wide as the Shannon makes it all worthwhile!

The winning Lotto numbers for Wednesday nights draw were: 02, 11, 26, 31, 40, 47 and the bonus number was 18

The Lotto jackpot rolls to €4m next Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery have reminded Monaghan Lotto players to check their tickets as a Lotto prize worth €28,040 from November is set to expire tomorrow.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating shooting at Dublin house

More on this topic

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Cavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prizeCavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prize

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and WaterfordGardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and Waterford

CHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rodCHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rod

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clashIreland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clash

Woman still being questioned after man stabbed to death in DublinWoman still being questioned after man stabbed to death in Dublin


Lifestyle

From ocean-safe sunscreen to underwater camera casing, these items will make water-based holidays more enjoyable.Dive into a whole new world with this essential underwater kit

You can’t beat eggs at all hours. It’s a fact.Things you only know if breakfast food for dinner is your thing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »