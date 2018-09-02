Galway Lotto player wins €250k in last night's draw

A lucky Lotto player from Galway scooped the top prize of €250,000 on last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Last night’s winning ticket was bought in the Eason store on Shop Street, Galway.

Manager David Boyce said today there is massive excitement in the city at the news of the win.

"This is amazing news for the shop and for Galway and will give everybody a boost. We are thrilled," he said.

"It’s a very busy shop. We have had a hectic summer and with back to school it is has been flat out.

We would love if the winner is a local.

The Eason store on Shop Street, Galway

This was the first Lotto Plus draw since changes were introduced to the game which sees in excess of 50% more winners and the creation of more millionaires across Lotto and Lotto Plus.

National Lottery chief executive, Dermot Griffin, said today the new brand campaign and game changes are going down very well with the public.

"The reaction to the new ad campaign and game changes have been very positive," he said.

"The game enhancements mean the top prize in Lotto Plus1 has doubled from €500,000 to €1 million – and the chance of winning a prize across Lotto with Lotto Plus has jumped from 1 in 17 to 1 in 10.

The game changes are expected to create an average of 16 millionaires a year across Lotto with Lotto Plus.

The average number of prizes won on a Saturday across Lotto and Lotto Plus has increased from about 66,000 to over 100,000. Under the Lotto game changes the Lotto Plus raffle prize has jumped from €300 to €500.

There were 93 winners of the raffle last night.

There has been no change in the cost of playing the main Lotto game but the price of a Lotto Plus line has risen by 50c to €1.