Galway grandad settles case over Blanchardstown shopping centre fall

Ann O'Loughlin

A man who claimed he tripped breaking his hip while Christmas shopping at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre has settled his High Court action.

Grandad Michael Harty was on a day out with his grandchildren when he says he tripped and fractured his hip.

Michael Harty pictured leaving the Four Courts today. Photo: Collins Courts

His counsel Marcus Daly SC told the High Court that the haulier and company director had travelled from Galway with his wife in 2012 to Dublin on the traditional big shopping day of December 8.

Michael Harty (63) of Ardour, Kilconly, Tuam,Co Galway had sued Green Property Ltd, trading as Blanchardstown Shopping Centre as a result of the fall on December 8, 2012.

He claimed there was an alleged failure to take any adequate precautions for the health and safety of pedestrians using the common area of the centre and an alleged hazard was in the common area.

The claims were denied and it was contended by Green Property Ltd that Mr Harty had stumbled because of his own actions and he allegedly failed to exercise any reasonable care for his own safety.

Opening the case, Marcus Daly SC for Mr Harty said the Hartys were on a family day out. He said as Mr Harty turned to pick up his grandson, the heel of his shoe became stuck in the recess of the floor tile at the location of an expansion joint.

Counsel said Mr Harty fell and had immediate severe pain. He was helped at the scene and taken to hospital but later had to have a hip replacement operation.

Mr Justice Michael Hanna was told there was CCTV footage of the centre but the fall itself was not recorded.

After a brief recess, the judge was told the case had been settled. The details of the settlement are confidential.