NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Galway couple clean up with €105k EuroMillions win

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 01:52 PM

A Galway couple is €105,000 richer after a Christmas clean-up.

The husband and wife found they had won a €105,000 EuroMillions prize from October when they sifted through old lottery tickets during the clear out at home.

The prize-winning ticket lay in a drawer for almost six weeks before the couple sat down to check a number of tickets before throwing them in the bin.

The winning husband said: “This is a complete bolt from the blue and just in the nick of time for Christmas too.

“We were clearing up the house last Sunday before we put up the Christmas decorations and we took a break to check the tickets to see if there was a few bob on them.

READ MORE: Opposition raise concerns over last-minute changes to new laws regarding mayors introduced by Minister

"When I scanned it on my phone, a message just popped up telling me that I had to contact the National Lottery. Obviously, we were excited because we knew there must have been a prize on it but we never in a million years imagined it would be this much. It’s just amazing.”

They plan to pay off a big chunk of their mortgage after they enjoy a special Christmas.

The ticket which was bought at the MAF Service Station in Portumna, Co. Galway, was one of 10 raffle winners who won an additional €100,000 on top of the €5,000 EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize on Friday, October 26.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

LottoEuromillions

Related Articles

No winner of Euromillions jackpot worth €58m

Children’s charity to be the first to benefit from Limerick man's Lotto Plus 2 win

Lucky Limerick Lotto player scoops €250k pre-Christmas windfall

No winner of Lotto jackpot

More in this Section

Supreme Court to hear appeal over Apple data centre in Galway in March

Campaign group pleased with GoFundMe drive to safeguard West Cork woodland walk

Survey claims 82% of Irish drivers will drink over Christmas

Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services


Lifestyle

Mesmerising landscapes, a lost city and winter sun: Jordan is a Middle Eastern delight

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »